Comedian Amber Ruffin fired from hosting White House correspondents' dinner after dissing Trump
Washington DC - Comedian Amber Ruffin was recently dropped from headlining the White House correspondents' dinner after she made questionable comments about President Donald Trump ahead of the event.
In an interview last Thursday with The Daily Beast, Ruffin claimed the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) told her "you need to be equal, and make sure that you give it to both sides and blah, blah, blah."
Ruff argued that the Trump administration are "kind of a bunch of murderers," and complying with the request "makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn't get to feel that way, 'cause they're not.
"I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to be freaking doing that, dude, under no circumstances,'" Ruffin said with a laugh.
Her comments appeared to make the rounds with MAGA fans on social media. On Friday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich shared a clip of Ruff and described her hosting the event as "hate-filled and violence-inspiring."
By Saturday, WHCA President Eugene Daniels sent out an email announcing that the group's board had "unanimously decided we are no longer featuring a comedic performance this year."
Daniels did not elaborate on the decision, but noted he wanted to "ensure the focus is not on the politics of division, but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work."
Donald Trump doesn't like the White House correspondents' dinner
The dinner, which was first hosted in 1921, is an annual gala for celebrities, politicians, and journalists. Since 1983, the event has typically been hosted by a comedian who roasts the attendees, particularly the president.
During his first term as president, Trump – who has long clashed with the media – became the first in history to ever refuse to attend any of the dinners.
While Trump himself hasn't said publicly whether he will be attending this year or not, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently said that she definitely will not be.
