Comedian Amber Ruffin fired from hosting White House correspondents' dinner after dissing Trump

Washington DC - Comedian Amber Ruffin was recently dropped from headlining the White House correspondents' dinner after she made questionable comments about President Donald Trump ahead of the event.

The White House reportedly fired comedian Amber Ruffin (l.) from hosting the upcoming correspondents dinner after she made comments about President Donald Trump (R.). © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

In an interview last Thursday with The Daily Beast, Ruffin claimed the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) told her "you need to be equal, and make sure that you give it to both sides and blah, blah, blah."

Ruff argued that the Trump administration are "kind of a bunch of murderers," and complying with the request "makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn't get to feel that way, 'cause they're not.

"I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to be freaking doing that, dude, under no circumstances,'" Ruffin said with a laugh.

Her comments appeared to make the rounds with MAGA fans on social media. On Friday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich shared a clip of Ruff and described her hosting the event as "hate-filled and violence-inspiring."

By Saturday, WHCA President Eugene Daniels sent out an email announcing that the group's board had "unanimously decided we are no longer featuring a comedic performance this year."

Daniels did not elaborate on the decision, but noted he wanted to "ensure the focus is not on the politics of division, but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work."