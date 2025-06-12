Trump invites Rand Paul to White House picnic after senator called out his "immaturity"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump decided to change course at the last minute and invite Senator Rand Paul to the White House picnic after allegedly barring him from attending the event.
On Wednesday, Paul revealed to reporters that he and his family would not be attending the annual congressional event on Thursday because the Trump White House has "declared war" on his family, and "we're just not welcome."
"I think I'm the first senator in the history of the United States to be uninvited to the White House picnic," Paul claimed.
"Every Democrat will be invited, every Republican will be invited, but I will be the only one disallowed to come on the grounds of the White House."
"I just find this incredibly petty," he added. "The level of immaturity is beyond words."
Thursday morning, Trump shared a Truth Social post stating that "of course" Paul and his family are invited, but avoided mentioning his original move to not include them.
"He's the toughest vote in the history of the US Senate, but why wouldn't he be?" Trump wrote.
"Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women."
Donald Trump and Rand Paul feud over the "Big, Beautiful Bill"
The alleged move to exclude Paul from the event came after the senator, who is a hardcore fiscal conservative, publicly criticized Trump's "Big, Beautiful, Bill."
Paul argued that it would massively increase the country's deficit instead of shrinking it, and called on other Republicans to oppose it.
As the president is infamous for not taking criticism well, Trump responded last week with vitriol, claiming that Paul "votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas."
A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that the majority of American voters do not support the bill, which aims to provide massive tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations, while cutting Medicaid and food stamp programs.
Cover photo: Collage: Jemal COUNTESS & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP