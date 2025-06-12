Trump invites Rand Paul to White House picnic after senator called out his "immaturity"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump decided to change course at the last minute and invite Senator Rand Paul to the White House picnic after allegedly barring him from attending the event.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump (r.) invited Senator Rand Paul (l.) to an upcoming White House event after allegedly excluding him and his family. © Collage: Jemal COUNTESS & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Wednesday, Paul revealed to reporters that he and his family would not be attending the annual congressional event on Thursday because the Trump White House has "declared war" on his family, and "we're just not welcome."

"I think I'm the first senator in the history of the United States to be uninvited to the White House picnic," Paul claimed.

"Every Democrat will be invited, every Republican will be invited, but I will be the only one disallowed to come on the grounds of the White House."

"I just find this incredibly petty," he added. "The level of immaturity is beyond words."

Thursday morning, Trump shared a Truth Social post stating that "of course" Paul and his family are invited, but avoided mentioning his original move to not include them.

"He's the toughest vote in the history of the US Senate, but why wouldn't he be?" Trump wrote.

"Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women."