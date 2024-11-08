Donald Trump assassination plot uncovered in newly unsealed DOJ charges
Washington DC - US prosecutors announced charges on Friday in an alleged Iranian plot to the recently re-elected Donald Trump.
The foiled assassination plot was allegedly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to avenge the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in a US strike ordered by then-president Trump, the Justice Department said.
Farhad Shakeri (51), who is believed to be in Iran, was "tasked" on October 7 by the IRGC with providing a plan to kill Trump, the department said in a statement.
The agency said Shakeri and two other men, Carlisle Rivera (49) and Jonathon Loadholt (36), both of New York, were charged separately with plotting to kill a dissident Iranian-American journalist in New York.
Rivera and Loadholt are both in US custody and made a court appearance in New York on Thursday, the department said.
"The charges announced today expose Iran's continued brazen attempts to target US citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders, and dissidents who criticize the regime in Tehran," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
Who is would-be Trump assassin Farhad Shakeri?
The Justice Department described Shakeri as an "IRGC asset residing in Tehran" who immigrated to the US as a child and was deported around 2008 after serving 14 years in prison for robbery.
"In recent months, Shakeri has used a network of criminal associates he met in prison in the United States to supply the IRGC with operatives to conduct surveillance and assassinations of IRGC targets," the Justice Department said.
It also said that Loadholt and Rivera, at Shakeri's direction, spent months conducting surveillance on a US citizen of Iranian origin who is an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime and has been the target of multiple prior murder plots.
She was not identified but the charges come less than three weeks after a general in the Revolutionary Guards was charged in New York in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate dissident journalist Masih Alinejad, who lives in New York.
The US has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to assassinate US officials in retaliation for the US killing of Soleimani.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP