Trump posts about "big threat" against his life as campaign makes big Iran claims

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump said Wednesday there were "big threats" to his life after the Republican presidential candidate's campaign team claimed US intelligence warned him of "real and specific" dangers posed by Iran.

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



"Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again. ... I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before," he said, following increased scrutiny of the Secret Service since two attempts on Trump's life this year.

Trump's campaign team claimed in a statement Tuesday that US intelligence had warned the former president of "real and specific" threats from Iran to assassinate him.

It was not immediately clear if the threats referred to by the campaign and Trump himself were new or ones that have previously been reported.

"President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in the statement.

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference," he added.