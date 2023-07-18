Donald Trump border wall damage causes huge settlement win for wildlife

Oakland, California - Former President Donald Trump's border wall stopped construction before it was finished - but not before damage was inflicted on the local environment , critics say. Now a legal settlement is a boost for wildlife at the southern border.

Some of the gaps in the border wall built by the Trump Administration between the US and Mexico were recently filled in with shipping containers by the Arizona state government, making it more difficult for immigrants to cross. Border construction has damaged wildlife in the area. © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The settlement, finalized Monday in federal court for the Northern District of California, ended four lawsuits filed against the Trump administration by a coalition of attorneys general from 18 states.

The lawsuits alleged the Trump administration misappropriated taxpayer funds earmarked for other purposes to pay for the construction of the southern border wall. According to the terms of the settlement, the money will now go to a variety of environmental remediation efforts and a handful of military construction projects.



The settlement sets aside $1.1 million for monitoring endangered species along the border, including ocelots, jaguars, peninsular bighorn sheep, the Sonoran pronghorn, and the Mexican gray wolf.

It also sets forth plans for 20 small wildlife passages and four large wildlife passages to be built along the border barrier system to help protect the endangered species' ecosystem.

