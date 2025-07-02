Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump scores job on Justice Department task force

Washington DC - A pardoned January 6 Capitol rioter will now be working with President Donald Trump 's task force aimed at getting revenge on his political enemies.

According to the New York Times, Jared L. Wise, a former FBI agent who was charged with encouraging others to kill Capitol police officers during the riots, will now serve as an advisor to Ed Martin, the head of Trump's Weaponization Working Group.

Back in May, Trump appointed Martin, who previously served as a defense attorney for Capitol rioters, to head the task force, which will investigate a number of Trump's political opponents whom he has claimed weaponized the justice system to go after him with federal and criminal investigations.

While it's unclear what Wise's new role will entail, a source told the Times that Martin was proud to have someone like Wise, who had first-hand experience of the government being weaponized against him, on his team.

In May 2023, Wise was hit with felony charges for ordering other rioters attacking Capitol officers to "Kill 'em!"

But shortly after taking office at the beginning of this year for his second term, Trump signed an executive order pardoning Wise and over 1,500 other rioters, despite many being violent offenders.