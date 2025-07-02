Elizabeth Warren calls for bribery probe into Trump-Paramount settlement

Washington DC - Senator Elizabeth Warren renewed calls Wednesday for a bribery probe into Paramount following its reported $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over a lawsuit the entertainment giant initially described as meritless.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (pictured) renewed calls Wednesday for a bribery probe into Paramount following its reported $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The president had sued the CBS News parent company for $20 billion, claiming its 60 Minutes program had deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris in her favor.

The suit is described by Trump's critics as part of a broader assault on press freedom that has seen him bar the Associated Press from the Oval Office and sue other media organizations over their coverage.

Paramount nevertheless entered into mediation in a bid to placate Trump, as it seeks to close its $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

"With Paramount folding to Donald Trump at the same time the company needs his administration's approval for its billion-dollar merger, this could be bribery in plain sight," Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said.

"Paramount has refused to provide answers to a congressional inquiry, so I'm calling for a full investigation into whether or not any anti-bribery laws were broken."

Warren was among three senators who wrote to Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone in May with bribery concerns over the company's efforts to settle the suit, and calling for a congressional probe.

Republicans control both chambers of Congress, limiting the power of Democrats to investigate or compel answers from witnesses.

The senators' letter came after CBS News head Wendy McMahon and 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens announced they were quitting over Paramount's handling of the showdown with Trump.