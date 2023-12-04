Donald Trump calls to MAGA base and sparks concerns of new violence: "Guard the vote!"

Ankeny, Iowa - During a recent rally, Donald Trump called on his MAGA base to "guard the vote" during the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, which is sparking concerns of political violence.

On Saturday, the former president gave a speech in Iowa further pushing his long debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and argued that he wants his base to help him make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I was in Florida yesterday - we're driving about 10 miles to a location for a meeting - and every house had Trump 20204 on it," he began.

"We have all the votes we need. What we have to do is guard the vote."

He went on to claim that during the 2020 election, he was leading in the state of Pennsylvania by a significant amount, when "out of nowhere," he and Joe Biden were tied, and Trump went on to lose the race.

"What we want to do is we want to win this one that's coming up," he said, adding that he has "the evidence" to prove that "they're guilty as hell".

"So the most important part of what's coming up is to guard the vote. You should go into Detroit and you should go into Philadelphia and you should go into some of these places, Atlanta."