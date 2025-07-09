Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Trump DOJ to save doctor accused of Covid vaccine fraud: "This man is a hero!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has asked President Donald Trump's administration to rescue a doctor facing charges for running a Covid-19 vaccine fraud scheme.
On Tuesday, the Georgia representative shared an X post announcing she is sending a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) asking that "all charges be dropped" against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore of Utah, who has been accused of conspiracy to defraud the US.
Court documents reveal that Moore allegedly destroyed at least $28,028.50 worth of government-provided Covid-19 vaccines, distributed fraudulent vaccination record cards, and gave saline shots to children instead of the vaccine at the request of their parents.
As he now faces 35 years in prison, MTG – a longtime anti-vaccine advocate – insisted, "This man is a hero, not a criminal!"
"The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats," Greene wrote in her post.
She went on to pitch the conspiracy theory that "Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayer’s dollars" to force the experimental vaccines "on Americans, our military, and our children against their will."
"Covid vaccines do not stop the spread of covid and are proven to cause life-threatening myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, blood clots, and many other issues that many Americans are angrily still dealing with today," she added.
MAGA anti-vaxxers also want Dr. Moore freed
Vaccine skepticism has become something of a brand for the far-right, with MTG and other MAGA figures repeatedly pushing unfounded claims that they have killed people and caused severe side effects, such as autism, in overwhelming numbers – without scientific evidence to support such claims.
Moore's trial officially kicked off on Monday, and a number of notable individuals, including Republican lawmakers and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, showed up outside the courthouse to show support for the doctor.
Back in April, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – another prominent anti-vaccine advocate – said in an X post that Moore "deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing" for his alleged crimes.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP