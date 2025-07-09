Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Trump DOJ to save doctor accused of Covid vaccine fraud: "This man is a hero!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the Department of Justice to drop charges against a doctor accused of running a Covid-19 vaccine fraud scheme. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Georgia representative shared an X post announcing she is sending a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) asking that "all charges be dropped" against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore of Utah, who has been accused of conspiracy to defraud the US.

Court documents reveal that Moore allegedly destroyed at least $28,028.50 worth of government-provided Covid-19 vaccines, distributed fraudulent vaccination record cards, and gave saline shots to children instead of the vaccine at the request of their parents.



As he now faces 35 years in prison, MTG – a longtime anti-vaccine advocate – insisted, "This man is a hero, not a criminal!"

"The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats," Greene wrote in her post.

She went on to pitch the conspiracy theory that "Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayer’s dollars" to force the experimental vaccines "on Americans, our military, and our children against their will."

"Covid vaccines do not stop the spread of covid and are proven to cause life-threatening myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, blood clots, and many other issues that many Americans are angrily still dealing with today," she added.