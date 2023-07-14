Donald Trump loses Iowa endorsement to foe Ron DeSantis after throwing some shade

Des Moines, Iowa - Donald Trump and his campaign have taken another hit as a senator from Iowa decided to pull his endorsement after the former president insulted the state's governor.

According to the Des Moines Register, Senator Jeff Reichman was turned off by Trump's recent criticism of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who he says has "become family."

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to rant about how the governor vowed to remain neutral instead of endorsing him in the 2024 race.

"I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won," Trump exclaimed. "Now, she wants to remain 'NEUTRAL.' I don't invite her to events!"

Trump's attacks struck a chord with many Iowans, including Reichman.

"Trump is very outspoken. We've come to expect that, and that's fine when it was focused at the right people," Reichman explained. "And then this week, when it became focused on our governor … I felt like it was the right thing to do to look out for our governor, our home team here."

"Keeping that in mind, I decided to pull my endorsement for Trump," he added.

Reichman has switched his endorsement to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose campaign has struggled recently to maintain support, as his state has "passed a lot of the same or similar legislation" as Iowa.