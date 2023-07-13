Rupert Murdoch reportedly turns on Ron DeSantis and settles on new Trump challenger

New York, New York - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly losing faith in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' ability to defeat Donald Trump in the Republican primaries for the 2024 election.

Rupert Murdoch (r.) has lost faith in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' ability to win the Republican Party's nomination for president in 2024 . © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Murdoch instead hopes that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin joins the already crowded Republican primary race, as he sees another Trump presidency as "unhealthy" for the Republican Party.

Since joining the race in May, DeSantis has failed to catch up with Trump, who remains the Republican front-runner by a wide margin in most polls.

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone reported that Murdoch and other executives at Fox have "grown increasingly displeased" with DeSantis' "stumbles, lackluster polling, and inability to swiftly dethrone Trump."

Murdoch, whose empire contains Fox News, formerly supported Trump, but has been distancing himself from the ex-president over the past years, especially in light of the campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

The 92-year-old was deposed as part of Dominion Voting System's lawsuit against Fox News, which centered on allegations that the network and its hosts deliberately lied about fraud claims to boost its ratings.