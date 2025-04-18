Trump approval rating sits below all post-World War II presidents in new Gallup poll

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has vowed to save the country, but a new poll found that many Americans don't believe he's off to a great start.

A recent poll found President Donald Trump's first quarter approval rating at 45%, far below every other post-World War II US president. © JIM WATSON / AFP

A recent Gallup poll – which nationally surveyed 1,006 registered voters between April 1 and 14 – found Trump closing out the first quarter of his second presidency with an approval rating of 45%.



While it is an improvement from 41%, which is where he was at this time during his first presidency, the pollster noted that he still sits "well below all other post-World War II presidents," as those elected from 1952 to 2020 averaged 60%.

Former President John F. Kennedy had the highest first quarter rating of 74%, with Dwight Eisenhower and Jimmy Carter following closely behind.

Barack Obama has the fourth highest, with 63%.

With only four months into his presidency, Trump has faced heavy criticism for various parts of his MAGA agenda.

Most recently, the president imposed tariffs on dozens of countries, causing drops in markets worldwide.

On his economic efforts, 44% of those polled said they have almost no confidence he would recommend or do "the right thing for the economy."