RFK Jr. slammed for promoting food company that isn't as healthy as he claims

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been recommending a food company he claims will help make America healthy, but some critics are skeptical.

On Monday, RFK Jr. shared an X post that included a video of him getting a tour of the Mom's Meals facility in Oklahoma, where he said the food company produces delivery meals "made without dyes or other ingredients commonly found in ultra-processed foods."

The meals only cost $7 each and are delivered to the homes of Medicaid and Medicare recipients.

"This is really one of the solutions for making our country healthy again," Kennedy said in the clip.

Since being appointed to head HHS, Kennedy has vowed to make America healthier by promoting what he believes to be better lifestyle choices and eating habits.

But a review of Mom's Meals products by AP News found that much of their offerings are actually "the type of heat-and-eat, ultra-processed foods that Kennedy routinely criticizes for making people sick."

Marion Nestle, a nutritionist at New York University and food policy expert, pointed out that some are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated fats, and several even "contain chemical additives that would render them impossible to recreate at home in your kitchen."