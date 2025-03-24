Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs may be more targeted, White House official says

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump is planning a wave of tariffs on April 2 that could be more targeted than expected, a White House official told AFP Monday – a move that would reassure businesses and investors.

Trump has dubbed the date "Liberation Day" for the world's biggest economy, promising reciprocal tariffs set to hit both friend and foe in an effort to remedy practices that Washington deems unfair.

Apart from reciprocal levies, the president also earlier signaled that sector-specific duties hitting industries like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors would come around the same day.

But the eventual plan could shape up to be narrower.

Sector-specific tariffs "may or may not happen April 2," a White House official told AFP, adding that the situation is "still fluid."

But the official added that reciprocal tariffs were still going to take place.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Washington would go to trading partners with an indication of where tariff levels and non-tariff barriers are.