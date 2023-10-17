Donald Trump revives extreme policy as he touts "ideological screening"

Clive, Iowa - At a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump laid out his plans to implement another immigration travel ban on refugees from Muslim majority countries in wake of the Israel-Gaza war if he is re-elected president in 2024.

During a campaign rally in Iowa on Monday, presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to implement a travel ban against Muslim refugees if he is elected. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Washington Post, Trump was speaking to a crowd of MAGA fans on Monday when he vowed to keep those that "empathize with radical Islamic terrorists and extremists" out of the US.

"We aren’t bringing in anyone from Gaza or Syria or Somalia or Yemen, or Libya, or anywhere else that threatens our security," he stated, adding that he wants to "implement strong ideological screening for ALL immigrants" and "aggressively deport resident aliens with jihadist sympathies."



His comments are his second public statements on the issue. Last week, during a rally in Florida, the former president criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and described the militant group Hezbollah as "very smart."

Trump made similar promises to implement a Muslim ban during his 2016 campaign run in response to a mass shooting that took place in San Bernardino, California.

He remains the Republican Party's front-runner in the 2014 election by a wide margin.