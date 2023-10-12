Trump criticizes Netanyahu and compliments Hezbollah during Florida rally
West Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is under fire for his remarks on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah during a recent rally.
The former president held a rally on Wednesday evening at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, Florida. While the room was filled with his biggest MAGA fans, he waded into the explosive Israel-Gaza conflict .
Trump claimed that the 2020 US assassination of Iran's top security and intelligence commander, General Qasem Soleimani, was initially supposed to be a joint operation with Israel – but that Israel had backed out at the last moment.
"I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down," he said. "We were disappointed by that... But we did the job ourselves, with absolute precision… and then Bibi tried to take credit for it."
The Republican presidential frontrunner also mocked President Joe Biden's administration for being concerned that Hezbollah may also seek to attack Israel.
"Two nights ago, I read all of Biden's security people... national defense people, and they said, 'Gee, I hope Hezbollah doesn't attack from the north, because that's the most vulnerable spot,'" he said.
"I said, 'Wait a minute.' You know, Hezbollah is very smart," he added. "They're all very smart."
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slams Trump for his comments
Late Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also running for president and trailing Trump in second place by a wide margin, shared the clip of Trump's comments, along with a scathing critique.
"Terrorists have murdered at least 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans, and are holding more hostage, so it is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart,'" he wrote.
"As President, I will stand with Israel and treat terrorists like the scum that they are," DeSantis added.
