Trump criticizes Netanyahu and compliments Hezbollah during Florida rally

West Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is under fire for his remarks on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah during a recent rally.

As the war between Israel and Palestine rages, former President Donald Trump criticized Israel and praised Hezbollah during his recent rally in Florida. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

The former president held a rally on Wednesday evening at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, Florida. While the room was filled with his biggest MAGA fans, he waded into the explosive Israel-Gaza conflict .

Trump claimed that the 2020 US assassination of Iran's top security and intelligence commander, General Qasem Soleimani, was initially supposed to be a joint operation with Israel – but that Israel had backed out at the last moment.

"I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down," he said. "We were disappointed by that... But we did the job ourselves, with absolute precision… and then Bibi tried to take credit for it."

The Republican presidential frontrunner also mocked President Joe Biden's administration for being concerned that Hezbollah may also seek to attack Israel.

"Two nights ago, I read all of Biden's security people... national defense people, and they said, 'Gee, I hope Hezbollah doesn't attack from the north, because that's the most vulnerable spot,'" he said.

"I said, 'Wait a minute.' You know, Hezbollah is very smart," he added. "They're all very smart."