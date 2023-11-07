Donald Trump to get boost from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Little Rock, Arkansas - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be endorsing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced she will soon be endorsing Donald Trump for president in the 2024 race. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to NBC News, Sanders (41) will be officially making the announcement on Wednesday, but shared a statement defending her decision as she claims Democrats have gone too far in their leadership.

"It's not a question between right versus left anymore, it's normal versus crazy," she argued, "and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy."

"The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that's why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President," she added.

Her endorsement comes shortly after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, much to Trump's chagrin, endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sanders made a name for herself after she became Trump's White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

She went on to become Arkansas' first ever female governor in 2022, the same position her father, Mike Huckabee, served in from 1996 to 2007.

Sanders replaced former Gov. Asa Hutchinson who is currently running against Trump in the presidential race, but polling at less than 1% in most states.