Trump goes after Iowa governor over impending Ron DeSantis announcement

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump criticized Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds after it was revealed she will soon be endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to slam Reynolds for picking his biggest Republican adversary over him.

"If and when Kim Reynolds of Iowa endorses Ron DeSanctimonious, who is absolutely dying in the polls both in Iowa and Nationwide, it will be the end of her political career in that MAGA would never support her again, just as MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again," Trump wrote.

"Two extremely disloyal people getting together is, however, a very beautiful thing to watch," he added. "They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!"

Trump's campaign also put out a statement, joking that Reynolds has "begun her retirement tour early," and said that her endorsement will "not make any difference" in the race as Trump is the "undisputed leader of the Republican Party."

According to NBC News, Reynolds is planning to publicly announce her endorsement at a rally on Monday. Back in July, Trump criticized her after she announced plans to remain neutral throughout the race.

