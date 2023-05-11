Donald Trump's White House staffers come forward with more sexual misconduct allegations

Atlanta, Georgia - Following Donald Trump 's loss in E. Jean Carroll's defamation and rape lawsuit , former staffers of his White House administration have come forward with even more damning allegations.

Former White House staffers of Donald Trump are coming forward with more claims of sexual misconduct against the former president. © Collage: IMAGO / Xinhua

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president during Trump's time in office, recently sat down with Jake Tapper of CNN and shared similar allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I have countless pieces of what I considered impropriety in the White House that I brought to the chief of staff [Mark Meadows] because I thought the way he engaged with women was dangerous," Griffin said of Trump.

"We know these facts, the patterns are laid out, and now this is something that's not just speculation, it's fact," she continued.

The behavior she observed was not on the same level as Carroll's allegations, but still "improper," which she said she "had a duty to report."

"This is all out there, voters need to pay attention, and folks in my own party need to stop making excuses for this man," she added.

She also shared that former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and other female staffers complained, but to no avail.