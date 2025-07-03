Is Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend planning to run for Congress?

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene 's "journalist" boyfriend Brian Glenn recently floated the idea of running for a House seat. Will the two lovers soon be co-workers?

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn recently shared a social media post teasing a possible run for office. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Thursday, Glenn admonished Texas Representative Keith Self for daring to vote against President Donald Trump's controversial "Big Beautiful Bill."

"Wow, for a hot minute there last night I thought I'd be forced to run in [Texas' 3rd Congressional District] and challenge Keith Self after his initial 'no vote' on the BBB," Glenn wrote.

"I wonder if I would get any significant endorsements? 2026," he added, referencing next year's election cycle.

Self, who is also a loyal MAGA Republican, originally argued that revisions to the bill made and passed by the Senate earlier this week had turned it into a "swamp creation" that did "serious damage" to Trump's effort.

At the last minute, Self did a 180, and is now expected to vote in support of the bill.

According to Newsweek, Greene and Glenn have been dating since early 2023, shortly after the congresswoman divorced her ex-husband Perry Greene. Around that same time, Glenn began work as chief White House correspondent for the right-wing network, Real America's Voice, on which Greene is a regular guest.

Glenn's post was met with a lot of hate from other X users, and it's hard to tell whether he's serious about a potential congressional run.

If he did decide to take the plunge, he would probably be able to get support from the one person who matters.