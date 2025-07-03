Is Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend planning to run for Congress?
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's "journalist" boyfriend Brian Glenn recently floated the idea of running for a House seat. Will the two lovers soon be co-workers?
In an X post shared on Thursday, Glenn admonished Texas Representative Keith Self for daring to vote against President Donald Trump's controversial "Big Beautiful Bill."
"Wow, for a hot minute there last night I thought I'd be forced to run in [Texas' 3rd Congressional District] and challenge Keith Self after his initial 'no vote' on the BBB," Glenn wrote.
"I wonder if I would get any significant endorsements? 2026," he added, referencing next year's election cycle.
Self, who is also a loyal MAGA Republican, originally argued that revisions to the bill made and passed by the Senate earlier this week had turned it into a "swamp creation" that did "serious damage" to Trump's effort.
At the last minute, Self did a 180, and is now expected to vote in support of the bill.
According to Newsweek, Greene and Glenn have been dating since early 2023, shortly after the congresswoman divorced her ex-husband Perry Greene. Around that same time, Glenn began work as chief White House correspondent for the right-wing network, Real America's Voice, on which Greene is a regular guest.
Glenn's post was met with a lot of hate from other X users, and it's hard to tell whether he's serious about a potential congressional run.
If he did decide to take the plunge, he would probably be able to get support from the one person who matters.
Donald Trump jokes about Brian Glenn's relationship with MTG
After Trump won re-election earlier this year, he and his administration have made efforts to revamp the White House press room to platform far-right journalists and media figures who only share glowing reports about him. This has allowed Glenn, who claimed he knows Trump "better than anybody" in the press room, to gain a higher public profile, as he has said his job is solely to make the president look good.
If Glenn were to run against Self, both of their campaigns would probably try to out-MAGA each other, competing to show who is most loyal to Trump.
Glenn recently accompanied Trump and members of his administration to visit the new "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant center in Georgia. At one point, Trump introduced Glenn as the "very lucky" boyfriend of Greene, and then joked, "Do you think it's easy being with Marjorie?"
In an X post, Glenn said it was "a joy" to be with MTG whom he loves "with all my heart," and made sure to let Trump know "we support you."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP