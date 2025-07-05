Zohran Mamdani faces heat for identifying as African American on college application

New York, New York - Democratic New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani has been facing heavy criticism after details from a college application he put in years ago resurfaced.

On Thursday, the New York Times published an article revealing that in 2009, while Mamdani was in high school, he submitted an application to Columbia University in which he checked boxes identifying himself as both "Asian" and "Black or African American."

Mamdani, who is a Muslim immigrant of South Asian descent born in Uganda, told the outlet that he doesn't openly identify as either, but more preferably as "an American who was born in Africa."

"Most college applications don't have a box for Indian-Ugandans, so I checked multiple boxes trying to capture the fullness of my background," he explained.

Mamdani's defense was evidently not enough for his political opponents, who have taken the opportunity to use the scandal to attack him.

The campaign for current NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election, told Fox News, "The African American identity is not a checkbox of convenience," and described Mamdani's attempt to "exploit" it as "deeply offensive."

They went on to suggest that Mamdani committed fraudulent behavior that should be investigated.

The campaign for former NY state Governor Andrew Cuomo, who Mamdani defeated in the mayoral Democratic primaries, also called for an investigation, adding that this may be "just the tip of the iceberg."