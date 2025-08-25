Dr. Oz begs Canadian government to save the Ostriches: "They've got secrets"

Washington DC - Doctor Mehmet Oz, the Donald Trump administration's head for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMMS), is begging the Canadian government to save 400 ostriches that might have bird flu.

Doctor Mehmet Oz (r.) begged the Canadian government to save Ostriches infected with bird flu because "maybe they've got secrets." © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Dr. Oz, known to some as "America's Doctor," asked the Canadian government to ignore a court ruling that allowed the culling of 400 ostriches over fears of bird flu transmission.

The TV doctor-turned CMMS head joined other high-ranking members of the Trump administration, including vaccine skeptic and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, in railing against the culling.

Speaking on Catsimatidis's 770 WABC radio program "Cats Roundtable," Dr. Oz said that "Maybe they've got secrets that can help other birds."

"How is it that all these birds survived this horrible illness?" Dr. Oz asked on Sunday.

"They have secrets in them that we can learn from, and it makes perfect sense for America and Canada to cooperate on this," he added.

"This is the kind of thing you should do if you're truly a curious person. And the MAHA movement is about being curious."

John Catsimatidis, who Dr. Oz talked to on his radio program, has also thrown his support behind the 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms.

The farm had made a bid with the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal to prevent the culling, which was originally ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in December after two ostriches died from the H5N1 avian flu.