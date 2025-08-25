Dr. Oz begs Canadian government to save the Ostriches: "They've got secrets"
Washington DC - Doctor Mehmet Oz, the Donald Trump administration's head for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMMS), is begging the Canadian government to save 400 ostriches that might have bird flu.
Dr. Oz, known to some as "America's Doctor," asked the Canadian government to ignore a court ruling that allowed the culling of 400 ostriches over fears of bird flu transmission.
The TV doctor-turned CMMS head joined other high-ranking members of the Trump administration, including vaccine skeptic and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, in railing against the culling.
Speaking on Catsimatidis's 770 WABC radio program "Cats Roundtable," Dr. Oz said that "Maybe they've got secrets that can help other birds."
"How is it that all these birds survived this horrible illness?" Dr. Oz asked on Sunday.
"They have secrets in them that we can learn from, and it makes perfect sense for America and Canada to cooperate on this," he added.
"This is the kind of thing you should do if you're truly a curious person. And the MAHA movement is about being curious."
John Catsimatidis, who Dr. Oz talked to on his radio program, has also thrown his support behind the 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms.
The farm had made a bid with the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal to prevent the culling, which was originally ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in December after two ostriches died from the H5N1 avian flu.
Since the court order, a total of 69 birds died at the farm in December 2024 and January 2025. The culling has been stalled over the farmers' claim that the flock remains healthy and free of the bird flu.
"A curious person would say, ‘Can we learn from these birds?' The answer is yes," Doctor Oz said. "A courageous person would find a way to get them to America. And a compassionate person would share the wisdom."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images