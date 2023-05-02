E. Jean Carroll wraps up testimony after Donald Trump's mistrial fail

New York, New York - After lawyers for Donald Trump failed to get a mistrial, w riter E. Jean Carroll concluded her testimony on Monday in her defamation lawsuit against the former president.

According to Politico, Carroll took the stand for the final cross-examination by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who aimed to sow further doubt in her claims by bringing up old social media posts and interviews.

Tacopina pressed her about a Facebook post in which she said she was a "massive" fan of Trump's reality TV show The Apprentice.

"I was very impressed by it," she explained. "I had never seen such a witty competition on television."

In another post from August 2012, Carroll shared, "Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? Even if you could a) give the money to charity? b) close your eyes? And he's not allowed to speak."

"So you joked around about having sex with Donald Trump for money, right?" Tacopina asked, to which Carroll replied, "Yes."

Tacopina also played audio from a podcast interview during Carroll talks about how she hasn't had a sexual relationship since the alleged incident, saying: "I think maybe in that dressing room my desire for desire was killed."

Although he meant it to be a "gotcha" moment, it ultimately fell flat as Carroll had already shared the information during her testimony last week.