E. Jean Carroll wraps up testimony after Donald Trump's mistrial fail
New York, New York - After lawyers for Donald Trump failed to get a mistrial, writer E. Jean Carroll concluded her testimony on Monday in her defamation lawsuit against the former president.
According to Politico, Carroll took the stand for the final cross-examination by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who aimed to sow further doubt in her claims by bringing up old social media posts and interviews.
Tacopina pressed her about a Facebook post in which she said she was a "massive" fan of Trump's reality TV show The Apprentice.
"I was very impressed by it," she explained. "I had never seen such a witty competition on television."
In another post from August 2012, Carroll shared, "Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? Even if you could a) give the money to charity? b) close your eyes? And he's not allowed to speak."
"So you joked around about having sex with Donald Trump for money, right?" Tacopina asked, to which Carroll replied, "Yes."
Tacopina also played audio from a podcast interview during Carroll talks about how she hasn't had a sexual relationship since the alleged incident, saying: "I think maybe in that dressing room my desire for desire was killed."
Although he meant it to be a "gotcha" moment, it ultimately fell flat as Carroll had already shared the information during her testimony last week.
E. Jean Carroll reveals why she kept quiet
Attorney Joe Tacopina sent a request early Monday to Judge Lewis Kaplan requesting a mistrial, arguing the court has made "unfair and prejudicial" rulings in favor of Carroll, and he wanted more leeway in his cross-examination.
Before the case began, Kaplan denied the request, and Tacopina had to proceed as usual.
His cross-examination of Carroll included a reference to a 2012 episode of Law & Order, during which a woman fantasizes about a rape taking place in a dressing room in the lingerie department at Bergdorf Goodman.
Tacopina called similarities with the two stories an "amazing coincidence."
"Yes, it's astonishing," she replied, unfazed.
The attorney went on to reportedly press Carroll again on why she didn't call the police or share the story sooner.
"I was born in 1943," Carroll said. "Women like me were taught and trained to keep our chins up and to not complain."
She also explained that her positive public image is used as "a front."
"I don't want anybody to know that I suffer," she shared. "Up until now, I would be ashamed to let people know what is actually going on."
The fourth day of the trial will commence on Tuesday, with testimonies from Carroll's witnesses, who include other women with similar accusations against Trump.
