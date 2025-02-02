EU slams Trump tariffs and vows to "respond firmly" if targeted

Brussels, Belgium - The European Union on Sunday blasted US President Donald Trump 's sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, and said the 27-nation bloc would hit back "firmly" if targeted.

The European Union has vowed to "respond firmly" to any tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. © THIERRY CHARLIER / AFP

Brussels had until now indicated it hoped to avoid a trade conflict with Trump through negotiation.

But on Friday the US leader doubled down by saying he "absolutely" planned to target the EU in future, as he slapped levies on his north American neighbors and China.

"The European Union regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China," said a spokesperson for the European Commission.

"Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides."

The spokesperson said "the EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods."

"At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products," he added.

The spokesperson said the 27-nation EU remained committed to low tariffs as a way to "drive growth and economic stability within a strong, rules-based trading system." He also reiterated the EU's commitment to its trade and investment relationship with the US – "the biggest in the world."