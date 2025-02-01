Trump says he "absolutely" will impose tariffs on EU products

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose tariffs on European Union products, accusing the bloc of unfair trade practices.

Donald Trump has said he will "absolutely" introduce tariffs on European goods, claiming the EU has treated the US "terribly." © REUTERS

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump said that he would "absolutely" introduce tariffs on EU goods.

Trump claimed the US was being treated "terribly," arguing that European markets largely shut out American exports.

"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products essentially, they don't take almost anything," he said.

Trump pointed to the large trade deficit between the US and the EU, promising to take "substantial" action against the bloc, though he did not provide further details.

During his election campaign, Trump mentioned plans to introduce new tariffs of 10% to 20% on imports from the EU, saying they would boost domestic industries and address the trade deficit.

There was a fierce trade row between the US and the EU during Trump's first term in office.