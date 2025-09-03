Ex-Harvard president sounds the alarm on Trump's attacks on US universities

Amsterdam, Netherlands - The Trump administration is attacking higher education institutions in the US as authoritarian governments seek to quash independent thought, the former president of Harvard University said Wednesday.

Claudine Gay, the former president of Harvard University, sounded the alarm on the Trump administration's attacks on higher education. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The prestigious university is at loggerheads with Trump, who believes Ivy League schools are unaccountable bastions of liberal, anti-conservative bias and antisemitism, particularly around the protests against Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Trump has sought to cut more than $2.6 billion of funding to Harvard, and has moved to block entry of international students – a quarter of its student body.

"The truth here is that our government, the American government, is attacking higher ed and universities," Claudine Gay told the Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences in Amsterdam.

"The agenda here is about destroying knowledge institutions because they are centres of independent thought and information," she added.

"That is the story. Nothing justifies that. Nothing explains that. Other than authoritarians don't like independent centres of thought and information," said Gay in rare public comments.