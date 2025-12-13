Trump administration's ongoing Epstein problem revealed in new national poll

Washington DC - A recent poll shows that the vast majority of Americans, including most Republicans, think that President Donald Trump 's administration is hiding information about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The majority of Americans think that President Donald Trump is hiding something about Epstein, a new poll shows. © AFP/House Oversight Committee/Handout

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that up to two thirds of respondents the US government was trying to conceal facts about Epstein's death, his involvement in sex trafficking, and the people associated with him.

What's more, only about 18% of Americans – including 34% of Republicans – believe that Trump was personally unaware of Epstein's crimes.

However, approval for the 79-year-old's handling of the scandal rose almost 10 points to 53% among Republicans polled.

Trump has repeatedly tried to stifle the release of the Epstein files, which are rumored to contain potentially harmful information about his association with the financier.

On Friday, he found himself once again in hot water after Democratic lawmakers released a new cache of photos showing Trump – as well as former President Bill Clinton – associating with Epstein and young women.

An assortment of other high-powered and wealthy people were featured in the images, including former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, Clinton's Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, the former Prince Andrew, and director Woody Allen.

While the names and faces of women pictured in the photos have been redacted, questions remain about their age and the circumstances in which they found themselves there.