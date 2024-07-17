Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro released from federal prison – and headed to RNC

Miami, Florida - Peter Navarro, Donald Trump 's former White House trade advisor, was released from a Florida prison on Wednesday after serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Peter Navarro (pictured), White House trade advisor to former President Donald Trump, speaks to the press at the Country Mall Plaza before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution, in Miami, Florida on March 19, 2024. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

Navarro is expected to travel from Miami, where he was incarcerated in a federal prison, to Milwaukee to address the Republican National Convention. He is listed as one of the speakers at the gathering.



Navarro is the highest-ranking former member of the Trump administration to spend time behind bars for actions stemming from the former Republican president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Navarro was found guilty of two counts of contempt in September for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Navarro, a Harvard-educated economist, was the architect of the "Green Bay Sweep," a plot to block Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

Navarro refused to appear for a deposition before the House of Representatives committee that investigated the January 6 attack on Congress and declined to supply documents to the panel.