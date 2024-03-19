Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro begins prison sentence over contempt charges

Miami, Florida - Peter Navarro, a White House trade advisor to former president Donald Trump , has reported to jail as he begins his prison sentence for his contempt of Congress charges.

According to The New York Times, Navarro arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution on Monday morning to begin his four-month sentence.

Back in September, Navarro (74) was found guilty of two counts of contempt for refusing to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Last week, Navarro asked the court if he could remain free while appealing the conviction, but his request was denied.

Before reporting to jail, Navarro held a press conference at a nearby gas station, where he said he was "pissed" that he is now a convict and described the case against him as an "unprecedented assault on the constitutional separation of powers."

He went on to claim that the same legal tactics prosecutors used against him will soon be used against Trump, who is also facing charges for his alleged role in the riots.