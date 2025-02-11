Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon enters plea over "Build the Wall" scam

New York, New York - Steve Bannon, a former advisor of President Donald Trump , recently pled guilty to scamming the politician's loyal MAGA base.

Steve Bannon pled guilty on Tuesday to defrauding thousands of MAGA supporters with his We Build the Wall effort. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

According to CNBC, Bannon (71) attended a court hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday, during which he was sentenced to three years of conditional discharge for allegedly siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from a "We Build the Wall" fundraiser to enrich himself and his associates.

He was originally facing six criminal charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and a scheme to defraud, but ultimately only pled guilty to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

The sentencing, which will carry no prison time, was part of a plea deal, which also barred Bannon from being able to appeal or operate any fundraising in the state.

Bannon served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's first presidency and has since become one of the most influential voices to the MAGA base on his popular War Room podcast.

In 2021, Trump pardoned Bannon of federal charges related to the scam right before leaving office, but he does not have the ability to do so with state charges.

This isn't the far-right provocateur's first run in with the law.