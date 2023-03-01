Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon rails against "sham" in We Build The Wall fraud trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's former adviser Steve Bannon isn't worried about going to the big house because New York's case against him is "a sham."

Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday for his alleged role in the We Build the Wall crowdfunding scam. © We Build The Wall

The far-right strategist shared his belief when he appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday for his alleged role in the We Build the Wall crowdfunding scam.



"I ain't going to prison," Bannon said. "It's all a sham."

Bannon appeared in court with a new legal team, as ordered by state Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan. His previous lawyers said in January that he stopped talking to them.

He was met by more than a dozen protesters with signs that read "CON MAN," "GLOBAL FACIST" and "stole from MAGA faithful."

At the hearing, Justin Weddle, a lawyer for the nonprofit also facing charges, asked to withdraw from the case as "the human beings involved in We Build the Wall have all resigned." Merchan said he'd rule on the request after researching how to proceed without a company representative.

The judge threw a bone to Bannon's lawyers by giving them until May to review a mountain of evidence before he puts the case on track for trial.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and fraud charges in an indictment alleging he scammed supporters of former US president Donald Trump's signature immigration policy. Trump pardoned him of the federal charges.