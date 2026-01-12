Federal judge orders restart on nearly complete wind project paused by Trump

New York, New York - A federal judge cleared the way Monday for an offshore wind energy project to resume work in New England, nullifying an order from President Donald Trump 's administration pausing the project.

District Judge Royce Lamberth endorsed Revolution Wind's request to invalidate the Interior Department's move to suspend the project off the coast of Rhode Island.

Lamberth's order will allow Revolution Wind "to restart impacted activities immediately," according to a statement on the venture's website.

"The project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, and to deliver affordable, reliable power to the Northeast," the statement continued.

Orsted has a 50% stake in the Revolution Wind project alongside a renewables infrastructure developer that is part of the BlackRock investment group.

The Interior Department on December 22 said it had paused leases for Revolution Wind and four other offshore wind projects under construction, citing unspecified national security risks and casting new doubt over the future of an industry detested by Trump and top appointees.

In a one-page order, Lamberth wrote that Revolution Wind was likely to succeed in underlying litigation, faced "irreparable harm" without an injunction, and the venture's request was "in the public interest."

The park of 65 turbines off the coast of Rhode Island is 87% complete and had been set to go online this year to provide power for more than 350,000 homes, according to Orsted.