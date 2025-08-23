Trump administration halts work on nearly complete offshore wind farm

Washington DC - The federal government on Friday ordered all construction to be halted on a massive wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island that is 80% complete.

The Trump administration has ordered all construction to be halted on the Revolution Wind project (file photo). © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was the latest in a series of orders blocking climate-friendly wind power from the administration of President Donald Trump, who said on Thursday that "wind doesn't work."

The Revolution Wind project, which started construction last year after receiving all the necessary permits, is intended to power more than 350,000 homes in Rhode Island, according to its builder, Danish renewables firm Orsted.

Matthew Giacona, acting director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), issued a letter on Friday ordering the project to "halt all ongoing activities" to allow time for a review.

"In particular, BOEM is seeking to address concerns related to the protection of national security interests in the United States," the letter read, without elaborating.

"You may not resume activities until BOEM" has completed the review, it added.

Orsted said in a statement it is "evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously," including engaging in "potential legal proceedings."

The wind farm is 80% complete, with 45 of its planned 65 wind turbines installed, the company said, adding it hopes to finish the project by late next year.