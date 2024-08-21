Former Trump aide drops bombshells about Donald and Melania at DNC

Chicago, Illinois - A former member of Donald Trump 's administration recently gave a speech during the Democratic National Convention, in which she shared damning details about her time working for him and his wife, Melania .

During the second night of the Democratic Convention, Donald Trump's (l.) former aide gave a speech slamming the former president and his wife. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Stephanie Grisham – who served in multiple roles during Trump's presidency – began her speech by recalling how she used to be a "true believer" in Trump when she first joined his team in 2019.

But her perception changed after the January 6 Capitol riots, which led to her becoming the first senior staffer in the Trump Administration to resign after the insurrection.

Grisham claimed that while she worked for him, Trump would mock his supporters behind closed doors by calling them "basement dwellers," and when people were dying during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, her boss was "mad that cameras weren't watching him."

"He has no empathy. He has no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she told the crowd.

But her most damning reveal concerned the former first lady, under whom Grisham served as chief of staff.

"On January 6, I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that, while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there's no place for lawlessness or violence, she replied with one word, 'No.'"