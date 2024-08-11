January 6 rioter reveals how she got radicalized – and why she's voting for Kamala Harris
Boise, Idaho - As former president Donald Trump runs for re-election, a supporter who stormed the Capitol in his name now says she will be supporting his rival, Kamala Harris.
In a recent interview with USA Today, Pamela Hemphill (71) recounted how, as a Christmas present, her brother flew her from her home in Idaho to Washington DC to attend Trump's now infamous Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021.
With a phone attached to a selfie stick, she followed suit as the crowd stormed the Capitol, intent on stopping Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election from being certified.
She was later convicted for her actions, and plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.
The experience has given her a change of heart, as she now believes January 6 was "the worst day in our history," and says she is voting for Harris in order to "save our democracy" from Trump.
While Trump's rhetoric throughout the years did appeal to Hemphill, she admitted she was not properly informed
"I didn't realize that brainwashing was happening with Trump in 2016," she told USA Today. "This is how they would talk to me: 'Pam, you know, the Democrats… are trying to take over. They're getting more aggressive.'"
"I tend to believe them," she said, adding, "You know, I wasn't doing my own research."
Donald Trump continues to defend the January 6 rioters
Hemphill went on to describe the experience as "a scar that I have to carry for the rest of my life."
"It's not like I knew I was breaking the law, and I broke it anyway," she insisted. "However, I still was a part of that craziness, that cult. So it's like something I can't brush off."
According to The Associated Press, over 1,230 people have been hit with felony charges for their participation in the riots, with roughly 730 pleading guilty.
Trump has continued to express support for the rioters and has even vowed to pardon as many as possible if he manages to win re-election this November.
During a press conference this week, the 78-year-old also falsely claimed that no one died that day, although four of his supporters died from various causes, and several others died in the days following the incident.
In 2023, after Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform about her sentencing, Hemphill hit back by saying: "I'm not a victim of [January 6], I pleaded guilty because I was guilty!"
Cover photo: Collage: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP