January 6 rioter reveals how she got radicalized – and why she's voting for Kamala Harris

Boise, Idaho - As former president Donald Trump runs for re-election, a supporter who stormed the Capitol in his name now says she will be supporting his rival, Kamala Harris .

A woman who was convicted for storming the US Capitol recently revealed why she is now supporting Kamala Harris over Donald Trump this election. © Collage: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

In a recent interview with USA Today, Pamela Hemphill (71) recounted how, as a Christmas present, her brother flew her from her home in Idaho to Washington DC to attend Trump's now infamous Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021.

With a phone attached to a selfie stick, she followed suit as the crowd stormed the Capitol, intent on stopping Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election from being certified.

She was later convicted for her actions, and plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

The experience has given her a change of heart, as she now believes January 6 was "the worst day in our history," and says she is voting for Harris in order to "save our democracy" from Trump.

While Trump's rhetoric throughout the years did appeal to Hemphill, she admitted she was not properly informed

"I didn't realize that brainwashing was happening with Trump in 2016," she told USA Today. "This is how they would talk to me: 'Pam, you know, the Democrats… are trying to take over. They're getting more aggressive.'"

"I tend to believe them," she said, adding, "You know, I wasn't doing my own research."