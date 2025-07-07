Trump fires back at Elon Musk's new political party: "Ridiculous"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed former ally Elon Musk 's launching of a new political party as "ridiculous," after the tech billionaire who once backed the Republican said he wanted to challenge the US' "one-party system."

Republican President Donald Trump (r.) has slammed billionaire Elon Musk's announcement of a new third party as "ridiculous." © Allison ROBBERT and CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party," Trump told reporters before he boarded Air Force One on his way back to Washington. "It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion."

"Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous," he said.

The world's richest person – and Trump's biggest political donor in the 2024 election – had a bitter falling out with the president after leading the Republican's effort to slash spending and cut federal jobs as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk has clashed with Trump over the president's massive domestic spending plan, saying it would explode the US debt, and vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

On Saturday, he created the so-called "America Party," through which the Tesla, SpaceX, and X owner will attempt to do that.