Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis agrees to work with prosecutors in Arizona "fake electors" case

Phoenix, Arizona - Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump , has now agreed to work with prosecutors in Arizona on their "fake electors" scheme case stemming from the 2020 elections.

Donald Trump's (r.) former lawyer Jenna Ellis (l.) has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors leading a "fake electors" case in Arizona relating to the 2020 elections. © Collage: John Bazemore / POOL / AFP & Tolga AKMEN / AFP

On Monday, the state's Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that Ellis – who was one of the 18 co-defendants indicted in the case – signed a cooperation agreement earlier that day, officially dropping her charges in exchange for her help.

Mayes described the agreement as "a significant step forward" in the case, and "a win for the rule of law."

The case alleges that during the 2020 elections, notable Trump allies attempted to install fake state electors who would sign off on Trump winning the state – despite the fact that Joe Biden defeated him by more than 10,000 votes.

Ellis, who served as the former president's senior legal adviser from 2019 to 2021, was also one of the defendants charged alongside Trump in the Georgia election interference trial where they were accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Though she infamously smiled in her mugshot when she was indicted, she ended up taking a plea deal, where she agreed to testify in any future legal proceedings related to their efforts.