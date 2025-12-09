Honduras' deadlocked election wracked by accusations of fraud and interference from Trump

Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Honduran right-wing presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla made allegations of electoral corruption on Monday after a stalled ballot count in the November 30 general election.

Honduras' presidential election is still in the balance, with the ballot count stalled at 99% and the leading candidates within less than 1% of each other. © REUTERS

The accusations come after the ruling left-wing Libre party called for the vote to be annulled and accused US President Donald Trump of election interference.

The ballot count had stalled over the weekend at 88.6% since Friday, but resumed on Monday with nearly 99% of ballots counted.

Trump-backed Nasry Asfura, a 67-year-old businessman and member of the right-wing National Party, has 40.53% of the votes, compared to 39.16% for Nasralla, a 72-year-old television presenter from the Liberal Party, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said.

"This is theft," Nasrulla wrote late Monday in a post on X.

Both are well ahead of the Libre party's Rixi Moncada, who was polling third.

The CNE's president, Ana Paola Hall posted on X that "after carrying out the technical actions (accompanied by external auditing), the data is now being updated."

Thousands of voting records with "inconsistencies" also still need to be reviewed, election officials said.

Nasralla claimed "the corrupt ones are the ones holding up the counting process."