Trump meddles in Honduras election with accusations and threats: "There will be hell to pay"

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Monday accused election officials in Honduras with no proof of "trying to change" their presidential election outcome, as a partial digital tally revealed the two frontrunners are locked in a "technical tie."

US President Donald Trump baselessly accused Honduran officials of trying to alter the results of the country's presidential election. © Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & REUTERS

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has called for "patience" as it starts a manual count of the November 30 vote, in one of Latin America's most impoverished countries.

The Trump-backed candidate, Nasry Asfura, led rival Salvador Nasralla by just 515 votes, making it a "technical tie," CNE head Ana Paola Hall said on social media, although the race is too close to call after a preliminary count.

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!" Trump claimed on social media, without providing any evidence for his accusation.

The president has blatantly interfered in multiple elections in the region, previously threatening to cut aid to Argentina and Honduras if his picks did not win.

Ally Javier Milei was victorious in Argentina's mid-term elections.

Nasralla told reporters on Monday that despite Trump's efforts to put his thumb on the scales, he was confident the election would swing in his favor.

"I know I've already won. This morning, they sent me a figure that puts me ahead," he told reporters about the preliminary count.

Nasralla clarified in a post on X that "we are not declaring ourselves winners, we are just projecting the results."