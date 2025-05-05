Illinois bishop demands Trump apologize for AI picture of himself as pope

Springfield, Illinois - A bishop in the US has publicly demanded an apology from President Donald Trump for posting an AI-generated picture of himself as the next pope.

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki (r.) has demanded an apology after President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as the next pope. © Collage: Screenshot/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump & IMAGO / Imagn Images

A week after attending Pope Francis' funeral, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal robes on social media.



"This is deeply offensive to Catholics especially during this sacred time that we are still mourning the death of Pope Francis," US Bishop Thomas John Paprocki from Illinois said in a post on X.

"By publishing a picture of himself masquerading as the Pope, President Trump mocks God, the Catholic Church, and the Papacy."

The Vatican has not yet issued an official comment on Trump's papal image, which he published on his profile on his Truth Social network on Saturday and which was also shared by the official White House account on X.

The image shows him wearing the white robe known as a cassock typically worn by the leader of the Catholic Church, as well as golden chain with a cross around his neck and an elaborately decorated mitre as a headpiece.

Trump had earlier joked that he himself would be his "number one" choice for the next pope.