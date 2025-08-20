Marjorie Taylor Greene slams AIPAC's "incredible influence and control" over Congress
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her thoughts on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) influence over Congress, and she didn't hold back.
In an interview on Tuesday, MTG argued that while she supports a country's right to defend itself, she takes issue with Israel being "the only country I know of that has incredible influence and control over nearly every single one of my colleagues."
The Georgia representative explained that, despite lobbying for a foreign nation, AIPAC is a US-based group, allowing it to evade the requirement to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and donate massive amounts of money to politicians.
Greene claimed the group regularly takes freshman members and leaders of Congress from both sides of the political aisle on trips to Israel to meet with the country's leadership.
She suggested the trip aims "to pull you in" to support the $3.8 billion the US sends to Israel every year, which Congress votes on.
"I'm not anti-Israel, I'm not anti- any country," Greene continued. "I've turned radically, and unapologetically, for America, just flat out for America.
"I'm sorry – we don't have time to fund what you're doing... We don't have the money!"
Marjorie Taylor Greene takes heat for calling Israel's siege of Gaza a genocide
Greene's remarks come after she recently became the first Republican in Congress to come out against Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza and refer to it as a genocide.
She has also consistently stood against continuing to send money to Israel as part of her "America First" ideals, which argue that the US should not be funding wars overseas or sending foreign aid while there are significant problems at home that need to be addressed.
Though many conservatives agree with her America First view, Greene's genocide distinction has been met with backlash on the right.
It marks a notable break from President Donald Trump, who has insisted on standing by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise and Palestinians in the region suffer from famine and starvation.
According to Al Jezeera, AIPAC, which has made a habit of labeling anyone who opposes Israel's efforts as "antisemitic," sent out a fundraising email earlier this month calling Greene's remarks "vile" and accusing her of "voting against the US-Israel alliance."
"Let's call this what it is: Marjorie Taylor Greene is the newest member of the anti-Israel Squad," the group wrote. "She may think this earns her praise from the far-left or online radicals – but we see it for what it is: a betrayal of American values and a dangerous distortion of the truth."
Since 2022, AIPAC has been spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat critics of Israel and donating massive amounts to politicians who stand with them.
