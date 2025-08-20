Marjorie Taylor Greene slams AIPAC's "incredible influence and control" over Congress

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her thoughts on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) influence over Congress, and she didn't hold back.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently criticized the Pro-Israel lobby AIPAC for its immense "influence and control" over her colleagues. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview on Tuesday, MTG argued that while she supports a country's right to defend itself, she takes issue with Israel being "the only country I know of that has incredible influence and control over nearly every single one of my colleagues."

The Georgia representative explained that, despite lobbying for a foreign nation, AIPAC is a US-based group, allowing it to evade the requirement to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and donate massive amounts of money to politicians.

Greene claimed the group regularly takes freshman members and leaders of Congress from both sides of the political aisle on trips to Israel to meet with the country's leadership.

She suggested the trip aims "to pull you in" to support the $3.8 billion the US sends to Israel every year, which Congress votes on.

"I'm not anti-Israel, I'm not anti- any country," Greene continued. "I've turned radically, and unapologetically, for America, just flat out for America.

"I'm sorry – we don't have time to fund what you're doing... We don't have the money!"