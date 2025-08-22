Trump obsessed with keeping offensive Indigenous team name and logo at Long Island school

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is prioritizing the protection of offensive indigenous names, logos, and emblems for sports teams, according to Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Trump has thrown his support behind Massapequa High School's controversial indigenous logo and name, arguing that it's part of the school's heritage and should never be changed.

The Massapequa Chiefs feature an indigenous man, pictured in yellow and white against a black background, wearing a war bonnet.

"I love Massapequa. I’ve heard that name for years," Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, who used to go to Massapequa High School, on Sunday. "We've got to get the name back to the Chiefs."

In 2023, the New York State Board of Regents banned the use of Indigenous mascots, team names, and logos in public schools.

Massapequa challenged the ban but lost the lawsuit, making it necessary for them to make changes, although they haven't yet settled on a new one.

Trump has long supported Massapequa High School in its battle to preserve the Massapequa Chiefs' name, logo, and imagery, and even posted about it on Truth Social.

"Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and, in actuality, an affront to our great Indian population," Trump said in April.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon expressed concern over the name change as well and said that the issue is a "top priority" of the administration.

"It is a top priority of this Administration to protect Massapequa, Connetquot, and all Native American groups' right to celebrate and preserve their cultural heritage," she said in a statement to the New York Post.