International Criminal Court issues defiant response to Trump administration's attacks

The Hague, Netherlands - The president of the International Criminal Court and key European members on Monday issued a defiant declaration of the tribunal's independence in the face of US attacks.

The ICC vowed to maintain its independence in the face of attacks by President Donald Trump's administration on its staff. © Collage: REUTERS

Opening an annual meeting that brought together representatives from the countries that are part of the ICC, Tomoko Akane said: "Let me be explicit. We never accept any kind of pressure from anyone."

"Our independence and impartiality are our Pole Stars and remain unaffected. Our loyalties are only with the Rome Statute (which established the ICC and sets out its powers) and international law," said the Japanese jurist.

In response to ICC arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on key officials including judges and prosecutors.

Neither the US nor Israel are party to the ICC. But in 2021 the court ruled that its jurisdiction extends to the illegally occupied Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank, including east Jerusalem.

Currently, 125 countries – two thirds of UN member states – are party to the court. Other countries that refused to join it include China, Russia, North Korea, Libya, and Saudi Arabia.

Four ICC member countries, including Hungary, have announced they intend to withdraw.

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin voiced his country's "unwavering commitment" to the court.

"The court is facing an unprecedented time with these coercive measures that have been levelled at judges and prosecutors, including one French magistrate," said Darmanin. "They are unacceptable."

Denmark's representative Elsebeth Sondergaard Krone, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said the bloc "stands firm in defense of the court in the face of threats and sanctions against the court."