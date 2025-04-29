Is Trump planning to soften his tariff plans for automakers?

New York, New York - The White House said Tuesday it will soften tariffs on automakers, sparking optimism in Detroit, whose car manufacturing industry has been on tenterhooks awaiting details on President Donald Trump 's fast-evolving policy.

President Donald Trump appears to be backtracking on his initial plans for tariffs on cars, sparking optimism among automakers in Detroit. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The measures, which include a guarantee that a carmaker wouldn't face multiple tariffs on the same vehicle, are designed to prod US and foreign companies to expand or build new factories to support domestic manufacturing.

Automakers have been among the hardest-hit sectors by Trump's multi-pronged assault on free trade. The announcement of relief is being timed in parallel with a visit by the president later Tuesday to the Detroit area to celebrate his 100th day in office.

"The president will sign the executive order on auto tariffs later today," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Analysts have warned that the myriad levies could result in higher prices, denting US car sales and threatening jobs.

But Trump, who has slammed free trade deals from his first presidential campaign in 2016, has embraced tariffs as necessary to spur more auto manufacturing in the US.

But the administration determined that some relief was needed to give companies enough time to move supply chains to the country, a senior Commerce Department official said in a briefing.

"You're going to see a massive resurgence of domestic auto manufacturing," the official said.