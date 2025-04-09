Trump's 100%-plus tariffs on China kick in as markets implode amid unprecedented trade war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's punishing tariffs on dozens of economies came into force Wednesday, including over 100% in levies against Chinese goods, sending markets into a tailspin again as the devastating global trade war intensified.

US President Donald Trump unleashed a tariff war on the world Wednesday morning, with levies as high as 104% hitting China. © REUTERS

Following the sweeping 10% tariffs that took effect over the weekend, rates on imports from US trading partners like the European Union or Japan rose further at 12:01 AM ET Wednesday.

China is the hardest hit, with tariffs imposed on its products since Trump returned to the White House now reaching a staggering 104%.

Trump said Tuesday his government was working on "tailored deals" with trading partners, with the White House saying it would prioritize allies like Japan and South Korea.

His top trade official Jamieson Greer also told the Senate that Argentina, Vietnam and Israel were among those who had offered to reduce their tariffs.

Trump told a dinner with fellow Republicans on Tuesday night that countries were "dying" to make a deal. "I'm telling you, these countries are calling us up kissing my a**," he said.

But Beijing has shown no signs of standing down, vowing to fight a trade war "to the end" and promising countermeasures to defend its interests.

China's retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US goods are due to enter in force at 12:01 AM local time on Thursday.