Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour over bandmate's Trump shooting comments

Los Angeles, California - Rock duo Tenacious D canceled tour dates following controversial onstage comments linked to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump , lead singer Jack Black said Tuesday.

© Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Performing in Sydney over the weekend, Black, a comedian and actor, presented bandmate Kyle Gass with a birthday cake and told him to make a wish; Gass responded by saying: "Don't miss Trump next time."

A video of the apparent reference to a rally shooting the day before, in which the former Republican president's ear was injured, traveled widely on social media.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said Tuesday on Instagram.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Gass similarly apologized on Instagram: "The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."