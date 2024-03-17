Kung Fu Panda 4 again takes down Dune: Part Two at weekend box office

Los Angeles, California - For a second weekend running, Kung Fu Panda 4 battled its way to the top of the North American box office , narrowly edging out Dune: Part Two, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

Kung Fu Panda 4 again knocked Dune: Part Two out of the top spot at the box office during the weekend of March 15, 2024. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & ZUMA Press

Panda, a martial arts comedy from Universal and DreamWorks Animation, took in an estimated $30 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, while the Warner Bros. Dune sequel, about war and survival in a sand-covered planet inhabited by giant worms, earned a respectable $29.1 million.

Panda has now taken in $107.7 million in theaters in the United States and Canada, plus an additional $176.5 million internationally. Dune, released a week earlier, has seen domestic ticket sales of $157.2 million and international sales of $210 million.

After those two films, there was a sharp dropoff in North America, with Lionsgate's new release Arthur the King taking in just $7.5 million.

Arthur, the story of an adventurer who befriends an injured stray dog, may have an identity problem, said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "It's not a family film or a comedy, but it's not a hard adventure for moviegoers who like edgier entertainment. All of that complicates the sell."

Mark Wahlberg plays the man; Arthur, for those keeping track, is played by Ukai, an Australian shepherd/border collie/Bouvier mix, according to dogtime.com.

In fourth, down one spot from last weekend, was the horror film Imaginary from Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions, at $5.6 million. DeWanda Wise plays a woman who rediscovers her childhood teddy bear – and ends up wishing she hadn't.