Kung Fu Panda 4 again takes down Dune: Part Two at weekend box office
Los Angeles, California - For a second weekend running, Kung Fu Panda 4 battled its way to the top of the North American box office, narrowly edging out Dune: Part Two, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.
Panda, a martial arts comedy from Universal and DreamWorks Animation, took in an estimated $30 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, while the Warner Bros. Dune sequel, about war and survival in a sand-covered planet inhabited by giant worms, earned a respectable $29.1 million.
Panda has now taken in $107.7 million in theaters in the United States and Canada, plus an additional $176.5 million internationally. Dune, released a week earlier, has seen domestic ticket sales of $157.2 million and international sales of $210 million.
After those two films, there was a sharp dropoff in North America, with Lionsgate's new release Arthur the King taking in just $7.5 million.
Arthur, the story of an adventurer who befriends an injured stray dog, may have an identity problem, said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "It's not a family film or a comedy, but it's not a hard adventure for moviegoers who like edgier entertainment. All of that complicates the sell."
Mark Wahlberg plays the man; Arthur, for those keeping track, is played by Ukai, an Australian shepherd/border collie/Bouvier mix, according to dogtime.com.
In fourth, down one spot from last weekend, was the horror film Imaginary from Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions, at $5.6 million. DeWanda Wise plays a woman who rediscovers her childhood teddy bear – and ends up wishing she hadn't.
And in fifth, also down one spot, was Angel Studios' Cabrini, at $2.7 million. Cristiana Dell'Anna plays Francesca Cabrini, an Italian nun in 19th-century New York who clashes with politicians and church officials while trying to care for impoverished immigrants.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
- Love Lies Bleeding ($2.5 million)
- Bob Marley: One Love ($2.3 million)
- One Life ($1.7 million)
- The American Society of Magical Negroes ($1.3 million)
- Ordinary Angels ($1 million)
March 22 will welcome the releases of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Immaculate, and Disney-Pixar's Luca, which was first released exclusively on Disney+ in 2021.
