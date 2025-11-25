James Comey slams Trump after securing courtroom victory: "A would-be tyrant"

Washington DC - Former FBI Director James Comey slammed President Donald Trump as a "would-be tyrant" mere hours after a judge threw out cases against him and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Comey celebrated the dismissal of a federal indictment against him and turned his ire towards Trump in an angry post on Instagram that criticized the administration's prosecution of political enemies.

"I am glad that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence," said Comey, who called the indictment "a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump – which is heartbreaking."

"But I was also inspired by the example of the career people who refuse to be part of this travesty," Comey continued. "It cost some of them their jobs, which is painful, but it preserved their integrity, which is beyond price."

The former FBI director had faced allegations that he lied to Congress while giving testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 on the bureau's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

On Monday, federal judge Cameron Currie threw out the case against Comey, as well as an indictment alleging that New York Attorney General Letitia James had committed bank fraud.

Both cases were thrown out because Currie ruled that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan had been appointed unlawfully to the position by US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Comey said that Trump's use of the DOJ to indict his political opponents should be seen as "fundamentally un-American and a threat to the rule of law that keeps all of us free."