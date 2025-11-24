Trump designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters "terrorist organizations"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to begin the process of designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood Islamist political group as "foreign terrorist organizations."

"This order sets in motion a process by which certain chapters or other subdivisions of the Muslim Brotherhood shall be considered for designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations," the order said, making specific mention of Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan.

Those chapters "engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests," the order said.