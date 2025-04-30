Jeff Bezos rushes to placate Trump after brief clash over Amazon tariff label
Washington DC - Amazon was briefly in the crosshairs of Donald Trump over reported plans to show its customers just how much the president's tariff war would cost them.
At first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, after saying she had just spoken with Trump, called the move a "hostile and political act by Amazon."
But hours later Trump said he had reconciled after a call with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.
"Jeff Bezos was very nice. He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly. He did the right thing, and he's a good guy," Trump said in a video post on X from a Fox News feed as the president was leaving Washington for a rally in Michigan marking the first 100 days of his second term.
Amazon claimed that its Haul division, which focuses on particularly low-cost products, had considered the idea of publishing the effect of the tariffs on prices.
But it clarified that such plans were never considered for the main website of the online retailer and were never implemented anywhere at Amazon. The retailer sources many products from China, which Trump had subjected to tariffs of 145%.
Commerce Secretary Howard William Lutnick commented on Amazon's statement on X, calling it a "good move."
Bezos' very public courting of Trump
Bezos has been stopping at nothing to get on the good side of Trump.
Just before the election, he killed a Washington Post endorsement for then-Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, sparking massive backlash from the newsroom and among readers. And in late February, he caused further protests at the newspaper by introducing new guidelines for the opinion section that ensure ideological conformity.
Additionally, a documentary about first lady Melania Trump is reportedly in production on Amazon Prime Video. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bezos paid $40 million for the rights.
The billionaire paid $25 million to settle a legal dispute with Trump and, like other tech oligarchs, visited Trump's Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. At Trump’s inauguration, was among the select audience alongside other peers like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Cover photo: Eric BARADAT and ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP