Jeff Bezos rushes to placate Trump after brief clash over Amazon tariff label

Washington DC - Amazon was briefly in the crosshairs of Donald Trump over reported plans to show its customers just how much the president's tariff war would cost them.

Amazons founder Jeff Bezos rushed to placate the Trump administration after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called out a reported plan for Amazon to publish tariff-related costs to customers. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, after saying she had just spoken with Trump, called the move a "hostile and political act by Amazon."

But hours later Trump said he had reconciled after a call with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

"Jeff Bezos was very nice. He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly. He did the right thing, and he's a good guy," Trump said in a video post on X from a Fox News feed as the president was leaving Washington for a rally in Michigan marking the first 100 days of his second term.

Amazon claimed that its Haul division, which focuses on particularly low-cost products, had considered the idea of publishing the effect of the tariffs on prices.

But it clarified that such plans were never considered for the main website of the online retailer and were never implemented anywhere at Amazon. The retailer sources many products from China, which Trump had subjected to tariffs of 145%.

Commerce Secretary Howard William Lutnick commented on Amazon's statement on X, calling it a "good move."